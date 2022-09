3 Warren Buffett Stocks With 105% to 137% Upside, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells a stock, everyone from professional traders to everyday investors pays close attention. That's because of the Oracle of Omaha's track record, which features an average annual return of 20.1% for his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) over the past 57 years (through Dec. 31, 2021).Warren Buffett's success is a function of his love for cyclical businesses and dividend stocks, as well as his willingness to hold profitable, time-tested stocks over long periods. Knowing that the Oracle of Omaha has packed Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio with winners, the bear market decline in the major U.S. indexes has laid out some amazing bargains in plain sight -- and even Wall Street has taken notice.