3 Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy With $100 Right Now

If you're looking for an investor to emulate, it's hard to pick a better role model than Warren Buffett. Shares of Berkshire Hathaway are up about 3,433,000 since he took control of the holding company in 1965.You don't need to be rich already to follow Warren Buffett's lead. In fact, there are several stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's equity portfolio you can buy for less than $100 right now .Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel