3 Ways AI Can Help Healthcare Companies Grow

If you want to invest in artificial intelligence (AI), tech stocks aren't your only options. There are plenty of ways that AI can and will help transform the healthcare industry. While it's not an area that's usually considered to be involved with AI , this technology can help healthcare businesses become much bigger and more profitable in the years ahead. Let's consider just a few ways.One of the big benefits of AI assistants is that they can summarize notes in meetings. That means less paperwork for doctors, and there's the potential for it to easily digitize health records.Telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) has partnered with tech giant Microsoft and now offers a Solo Virtual Care platform that can help streamline workflows. With Microsoft Teams, it can facilitate communication between staff and patients. It also integrates with health records and can assist with scheduling and staffing issues. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel