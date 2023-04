3 Ways an HSA Account Can Help With Care for Adult Dependents

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If there are adults in your life you're caring for, you know the financial burden that can come along with this responsibility. The good news is, you may be able to use money in a health savings account (HSA) to help alleviate some of your costs.An HSA is a tax-advantaged account you can invest in and utilize if you have a qualifying high-deductible health plan. You can claim a deduction for contributions when you put money into the HSA and can also take the money out tax-free if you're using it for eligible medical expenses. This can exclude expenses for certain adult dependents in some cases.You can use your HSA funds to pay for the care of adult dependents if they count as a qualifying child, which means they are considered a dependent on your tax return and they are under 19, under 24 and full-time students, or are permanently and totally disabled. Adult dependents who don't meet these criteria but who are covered on your family high-deductible plan or a high-deductible plan of their own can also deposit money into their own HSA account that can be used for care. Continue reading