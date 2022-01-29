|
29.01.2022 17:48:00
3 Ways COVID-19 Changed Real Estate Investing for Better or for Worse
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the world of real estate, both residential and commercial. And while much of that impact has been positive, the pandemic has made things tougher for investors in certain regards. Here are a few ways real estate investing now looks different.In some regards, the pandemic has been a boon to real estate investors.In 2020, mortgage rates plunged to record lows and have stayed competitive since. While we're starting off 2022 with higher mortgage rates than we saw last year, they're still fairly attractive. Because borrowing has been cheaper, it's given investors and everyday home buyers alike an opportunity to scoop up properties.Continue reading
