3 Ways Disney World Is Looking to Bag Big Gains This Summer

It's summertime, and this is a special time for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) and its domestic theme-parks business. Its gated attractions are open year-round, unlike smaller regional amusement-park operators with only seasonal availability, but turnstile clicks tend to surge when school is out. There's a lot of time to visit Disneyland or Disney World this time of year.Turning specifically to its massive resort in Florida, Disney has some new tricks up its sleeve to make a potentially strong summer even more financially potent. Two updated attractions at its most visited theme park and an upgrade to its premium program for expedited queues may provide a spark for the world 's largest theme-park company.Disney can use the spark. It braced investors for flat operating income for its theme parks-helmed experiences segment in the fiscal third quarter that ends next week, based on a few factors including higher wage expenses and the timing of the Easter holiday. Disney will need a summertime boost to close out the fiscal year on a strong note, and three new rollouts at Disney World can help its chances.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel