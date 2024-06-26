26.06.2024 14:15:00

3 Ways Disney World Is Looking to Bag Big Gains This Summer

It's summertime, and this is a special time for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) and its domestic theme-parks business. Its gated attractions are open year-round, unlike smaller regional amusement-park operators with only seasonal availability, but turnstile clicks tend to surge when school is out. There's a lot of time to visit Disneyland or Disney World this time of year.Turning specifically to its massive resort in Florida, Disney has some new tricks up its sleeve to make a potentially strong summer even more financially potent. Two updated attractions at its most visited theme park and an upgrade to its premium program for expedited queues may provide a spark for the world's largest theme-park company.Disney can use the spark. It braced investors for flat operating income for its theme parks-helmed experiences segment in the fiscal third quarter that ends next week, based on a few factors including higher wage expenses and the timing of the Easter holiday. Disney will need a summertime boost to close out the fiscal year on a strong note, and three new rollouts at Disney World can help its chances.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu WORLD CO. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu WORLD CO. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Walt Disney 95,53 0,20% Walt Disney
Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs 2 480,00 2,27% Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs
WORLD CO. LTD. Registered Shs 2 107,00 -0,61% WORLD CO. LTD. Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Weiterhin keine Richtungsentscheidung: ATX tiefer -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit deutlichen Abgaben
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Donnerstag etwas leichter, der DAX hingegen stabil. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen am Donnerstag hingegen auf rotem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen