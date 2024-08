3 Ways for Medicare Enrollees to Save Big on Healthcare in Retirement

It's not exactly a secret that healthcare tends to be a huge expense for retirees. But as of 2023, Fidelity estimated that the average 65-year-old could expect to spend $157,500 on healthcare in retirement, even with Medicare coverage.Meanwhile, according to the Federal Reserve, the typical 65-year-old only has $200,000 in retirement savings. So, it's easy to see why healthcare in retirement has the potential to be such a huge burden.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool