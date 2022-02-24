|
24.02.2022 14:44:00
3 Ways Investing in Real Estate Can Make You a Millionaire
You may have heard that buying and holding stocks could be your ticket to long-term wealth. But if you're looking to branch out into real estate, here's some good news: The right moves on your part could actually lead to a million-dollar portfolio. Here are just a few ways to hit that target in real estate.House flipping isn't for the faint of heart. There's a lot of risk involved and often, a lot of physical work (which you can technically outsource, but that'll eat into your profits).But if you buy homes at the right price point, invest in those homes strategically, and choose the right markets, you could do very well for yourself as an investor. Furthermore, the more experience you get flipping houses, the better positioned you might become to turn homes over quickly. The result? You could, through the years, reach millionaire status.Continue reading
