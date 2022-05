3 Ways Lowe's Lost to Home Depot This Spring

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) is still a much bigger business today than it was before the pandemic, but it isn't growing like it was in 2021. The home improvement giant this week announced declining sales compared to the same period a year earlier.Management said the slump was just a side effect from cooler weather conditions, which pushed some sales outside the quarter into Q2. But Lowe's results still seemed weak compared to its bigger rival, Home Depot (NYSE: HD).Let's dive right in.Continue reading