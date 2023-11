3 Ways Medicare Recipients Can Save Big on Prescription Drug Costs in 2024

More than 5 million Medicare beneficiaries struggle to pay their prescription drug costs, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. And rising healthcare expenses in 2024 aren't going to make this any easier.Shopping around for a new Part D plan or Medicare Advantage plan with prescription drug coverage during the open enrollment period is one of the best ways to keep your costs affordable in 2024. But there are three other things you can try as well.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel