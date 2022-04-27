|
27.04.2022 13:05:00
3 Ways Netflix Can Bounce Back After the Crash
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares are reeling after last week's big flop in its earnings report.The stock is down about 40% in just a few days, and is off about 70% from its peak last November. A surprise drop in subscribers torched the leading streamer, and the narrative that it could grow consistently as the streaming market expanded now looks broken.It's not a surprise that Netflix plunged, but it's a mistake to write off the one-time market darling. Here are three reasons why Netflix stock could recover.Continue reading
