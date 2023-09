3 Ways Okta Surprised Investors This Week

This week was huge for Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) stock. Shares of the cloud-identity management specialist surged about 20% following the company's fiscal second-quarter update. This huge gain reflects investors' incremental confidence in the stock as the tech company's execution on its efficiency and growth plans is showing up in its financial results.As investors digest the earnings report and try to make sense of whether or not the stock's higher price following this big jump makes sense, here are three ways the company is doing well and, ultimately, impressing investors.First, there's Okta's better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter revenue growth. Sales rose 23% year over year during the period to $556 million. Not only was this well ahead of management's guidance for about 18% growth during the period, but it crushed analysts' average view for revenue of about $535 million. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel