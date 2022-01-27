3 Ways Port Optimization Could Get Retail Back on Track

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The physical retailers that remain standing today have had to overcome some massive obstacles over the last couple of years. From pandemic lockdowns and fear of public spaces to the threat of e-commerce that already loomed large before the pandemic even began, it hasn't been easy. Those with a strong e-commerce presence were best positioned to adjust their strategies as needed. But thousands of retailers ultimately closed their doors for good.Fortunately, the tide is turning. From 2020 to 2021, the number of retail closings was slashed by half. Add to that the fact that only about 20% of all core retail sales are happening online, and it sounds like physical retail has made it through the desert.Image source: Getty Images.