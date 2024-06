3 Ways Social Security Could Change for the Better in 2025

There are certain aspects of life where change can be a negative thing. If your employer decides to do away with remote work and make everyone return to the office on a full-time basis, that's a change you may not rush to embrace. Similarly, if your doctor tells you to cut out fried foods and reduce your salt intake, you may very grudgingly accept that change to your diet.But change isn't always a bad thing. And in the context of Social Security, it has the potential to be quite positive next year. Here are three ways the program could change for the better in 2025.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel