Coca-Cola Aktie
WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
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21.03.2026 17:21:27
3 Ways the Strait of Hormuz Could Affect Coca-Cola (KO) In 2026
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), the world's largest beverage maker, is often considered an evergreen stock. Over the past few decades, it's expanded its portfolio to include more brands of fruit juices, teas, bottled water, sports drinks, energy drinks, coffee, and even alcoholic beverages to offset declining soda consumption rates. It's also refreshed its sodas with new flavors, healthier versions, and smaller serving sizes to reach more consumers.Coca-Cola only sells syrups and concentrates for those drinks, while its independent bottling partners actually produce and sell the finished products. That capital-light model enables the company to generate ample cash to pay consistent dividends.Image source: Coca-Cola.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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