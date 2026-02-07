Starbucks Aktie
WKN: 884437 / ISIN: US8552441094
|
07.02.2026 20:35:00
3 Ways This Little-Known Company Is Running Laps Around Starbucks
With a $110 billion market cap, revenue of $9.9 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended Dec. 28, 2025), and more than 41,000 stores worldwide, Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) is the king of the retail coffee market. But the consumer favorite hasn't been operating at full strength. And CEO Brian Niccol is trying to turn things around, as shares trade 23% below their peak (as of Feb. 4).Investors can find a more exciting opportunity elsewhere in the industry. There's a little-known coffee stock that's running laps around Starbucks. Here are three things to know. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!