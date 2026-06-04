BB Liquidatin a Aktie
WKN: 924821 / ISIN: US0936791088
|
04.06.2026 06:00:00
3 Ways to Buy SpaceX Stock Before Its Blockbuster IPO
SpaceX's initial public offering (IPO) may already be creating wealth even before public investors buy a single share. According to Reuters, the company is targeting a valuation of roughly $1.75 trillion, up sharply from the $1.25 trillion combined valuation assigned after its merger with xAI in February 2026. As anticipation builds for what could become the biggest IPO ever, investors are increasingly seeking indirect ways to gain exposure before the listing.Here are three ways to get indirect exposure to this rocket and satellite company.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!