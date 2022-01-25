|
25.01.2022 13:15:00
3 Ways To Develop a Metaverse Real Estate Lot
Giving birth to something utterly new, from the ground up, is a profound experience. Whether that's a new home or a mini mall or even an apartment building, it really doesn't matter. The awe comes from bringing an idea from the paper to the real world, and it's no different in the metaverse.Developing metaverse real estate is a bit easier in some ways, since you're not having to deal with planning and zoning or having to bring in utilities, but there's still that amazing feeling of making something out of nothing. We talk about this part of the process a lot in the abstract, without a lot of guidance about how to do just that, but for this piece, we'll talk about some ways a metaverse investor can develop their virtual real estate purchase.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!