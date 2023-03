3 Ways to Save for Retirement, Even in a Bear Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing in a bear market can be unsettling to say the least, but the reality is that those who commit to staying their course during times of market volatility are those likely to come out ahead (way ahead) in retirement. Saving for retirement is a long-term game, and your investment process should follow that same philosophy. Here are four ways to save for retirement, even in a bear market. This can be for a 401(k), IRA, or taxable brokerage account, but the important thing here is that you do it. Setting up automatic account contributions takes all emotion out of investing -- a necessary factor to achieve long-term investment success. The absolute worst thing you could be doing is looking at a falling stock market every day and, shortly thereafter, refusing to add any more money until "things get better." When that happens, it's likely the market will have been on its way to recovery for some time. Continue reading