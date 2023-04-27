|
27.04.2023 12:41:00
3 Ways to Save for Retirement, Even in a Bear Market
Recession fears have investors worried about a bear market and how it might affect their retirement accounts. There's no good way to avoid stock market volatility completely. But there are steps you can take to optimize your savings rate and position your retirement account for long-term growth. Here are three:For many investors, the best retirement savings plans are the same whether it's a bear market or a bull market. Stocks experience cycles that include inevitable downturns, but these have always been temporary diversions from an overall upward trend.Your retirement investment strategy should be designed with these facts in mind. It generally doesn't make sense to adjust it based on conditions that were already anticipated.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Save S.p.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Save S.p.A.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!