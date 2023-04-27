27.04.2023 12:41:00

3 Ways to Save for Retirement, Even in a Bear Market

Recession fears have investors worried about a bear market and how it might affect their retirement accounts. There's no good way to avoid stock market volatility completely. But there are steps you can take to optimize your savings rate and position your retirement account for long-term growth. Here are three:For many investors, the best retirement savings plans are the same whether it's a bear market or a bull market. Stocks experience cycles that include inevitable downturns, but these have always been temporary diversions from an overall upward trend.Your retirement investment strategy should be designed with these facts in mind. It generally doesn't make sense to adjust it based on conditions that were already anticipated.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Save S.p.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Save S.p.A.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor langem Wochenende: ATX beendet Freitagshandel stärker -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der ATX konnte vor dem verlängerten Wochenende von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach einem Kursabfall wieder aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen