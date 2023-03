3 Ways to Save on Taxes While Collecting Social Security

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Social Security beneficiaries may find an unwelcome surprise when they file their taxes.One of the most effective ways to maximize your Social Security benefits in retirement is to keep your tax burden low. Doing so requires some careful financial planning and making the most of your various retirement savings accounts. But if you plan things out, you can significantly reduce the taxes on your Social Security benefits, and keep more for yourself.Here are three ways to save on taxes while collecting Social Security.Continue reading