3 Ways to Sleep Easy in a Market Downturn

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Few things are as unsettling to investors as a market crash or correction. Just when you've enjoyed a period of generally rising values for your investments, your portfolio's value has suddenly shrunk. It's enough to make many of us lose sleep.Here, then, are three things to keep in mind that might help you sleep easier during a market downturn. (They can be especially powerful when paired with some warm milk or a vacation from your smartphone!)Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading