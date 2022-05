3 Winners and 3 Losers in a Stock Market Downturn

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With screens flashing red everywhere we look, it's been hard to ignore the steep drop in financial markets we've seen in the first half of the year. With that said, out of past downturns have emerged millionaires, and it's important to remember how people have historically dealt with similar scenarios. Here, we'll look at three winning strategies -- and three losing ones -- when it comes to managing a stock market pullback. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading