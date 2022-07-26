3 Winning Evergreen Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 25 Years

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

High-flying growth stocks might be fun to buy and watch closely while they're hot. But when you're angling for strong 25-year returns to support your retirement savings, you'll need to invest in companies that are stable enough for you to sleep well at night. And that often means investing in large corporations that aren't exactly about to disrupt their industries.Still, stability doesn't need to imply slow growth, nor does it need to mean being in a boring line of business. Let's put three of these stably growing giants under the microscope to find out why they're worth your consideration for purchase.Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is an evergreen stock because it has proven that it's an expert at consistently extracting wild growth from a tiny niche. Of the 83,000 estimated patients living with the rare hereditary disease cystic fibrosis (CF) in the Western World, Vertex treats more than half of them with its portfolio of drugs, and it's doing a significant amount of research and development work to treat everyone that's left. As if its stellar market penetration isn't enough, from selling CF medicines alone, its trailing-12-month net income has grown by more than 1,150% in the last five years, reaching more than $2.4 billion.Continue reading