3 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing

It is natural to feel worried about the economy. Benchmark interest rates have been boosted back to a zone last seen before the Great Recession, and inflation, while cooler than it was last year, is still higher than normal.These and a host of other macroeconomic headwinds have weighed on market sentiment as pundits and experts attempt to predict how interest rates will move from here and whether the economy will tip into a recession next year. Investors can't be blamed for feeling anxious about their portfolios in such a climate.However, the truth is that you need not worry too much about what the market is doing if you fill your portfolio with solid, well-managed businesses. Such stocks can often help you weather almost any type of economic situation thanks to a recognizable brand with superior products and/or services, and a competent management team that can chart further growth for the business.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel