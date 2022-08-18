Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.08.2022 11:04:00

3 Words That Could Completely Change Your Opinion of Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE: PLYM) is down roughly 34% off recent highs. Broader market volatility and a growing concern over recessionary impacts on industrial operators have turned a lot of investors off of this once top-performing industrial real estate investment trust (REIT), given that the company has yet to turn a profit.But a recent report looking at the state of the industrial industry could completely change your opinion of the company and its future, starting with these three words. The "Golden Triangle" is an area of the U.S. that Plymouth has coined in its investor presentations and includes portions of the Southeast, Northeast, and Midwest and is home to roughly 70% of the U.S. population. For industrial real estate, it's a powerhouse region that helps serve the largest concentration of ports in the country, has access to five of the seven major railway paths, and accounts for more than half of the U.S. GDP.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

