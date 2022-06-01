3 Write-Offs You Should Be Using to Reduce Your Rental Taxes

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When it comes to taxes, many rental property owners fall into one of two camps. The first is afraid to deduct anything because of a mythical future IRS audit. The second deducts anything and everything and seeks out a CPA or tax preparer who will file on their behalf without doing much due diligence.The most successful investors fall in between these two camps. They deduct everything that is legally allowable but nothing that is borderline or outright not a deductible expense.The IRS has plenty of allowable deductions, so savvy real estate investors should be able to minimize taxes without going overboard. Here are three deductions you may not know about that can cut your taxes this year.Continue reading