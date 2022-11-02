|
02.11.2022 14:35:00
3 Year-End Investing Strategies You Should Consider Right Now
In a perfect world, the calendar wouldn't matter when it comes to investing. Companies would always be fairly valued based on their future prospects, and major price swings would be rare events driven by substantial changes to those prospects. In the real world, however, the calendar matters. Investors make decisions on factors like which tax year an investment choice will impact or whether or not a sale qualifies for long-term capital gains tax treatment.Those calendar-based decisions provide opportunities to investors too. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors came up with year-end investing strategies worth considering right now. They highlighted dividend stocks, tax-loss harvesting, and bargain hunting. Read on to learn more about each of those strategies, and find out how they can work for you as 2022 draws closer to its end.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
