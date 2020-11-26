30 Best Wines in the World as judged at the International Wine Challenge 2020

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Wine Challenge, the world's most influential and rigorously judged wine competition, has announced its 30 best wines from around the world.

Winners from fourteen countries were named the top wines having proven themselves to be the absolute finest in their categories following an intensive blind-tasting. Six of these outstanding wines have been named Champion winners by the International Wine Challenge Co-Chairs, a group of six of the very best wine tasters in the world.

For the first time in the history of the International Wine Challenge, a Georgian producer, Tbilvino, was awarded the 2020 Champion Red Winefor its wine made from the indigenous grape variety Saperavi, but Portugal was this year's top performer, with four wines making the list including the overall winner Justino's Madeira Terrantez 1978 which was awarded the ultimate accolade of Champion of Champions. A 2017 Vintage Port from Bulas Family Estates was named the Champion Fortified Trophy winner, the first time since 2012 that a Port has achieved this title.

Champagne Taittinger was awarded the highest accolade for sparkling wine in the competition winning the Champion Sparkling Trophy for its Taittinger Comtes de Champagne Blanc des Blancs Brut 2008. Another top-scorer was Clos de la Roche Grand Cru 2017 from Burgundy producer Edouard Delaunay which beat Pinot Noir from all over the world to be named International Pinot Noir Trophy winner. Chablis Grand Cru Les Clos 2017 from La Chablisienne was awarded the French White Trophy.

Spain has proven its winemaking expertise with three wines from the world famous regions of Ribera del Duero DO, Rías Baixas DO and Jerez included in the list. Raventós Codorníu was awarded the Spanish Red Trophy for Legaris Moradillo de Roa 2016, Agro de Bazán took home the Spanish White Trophy for Granbazan Limousin 2017 and Emilio Lustau was awarded the Sherry Trophy for Lustau Oloroso V.O.R.S 30 Years.

Co-chair Helen McGinn commented: 'What sets the International Wine Challenge apart from any other global wine competition is the overtly democratic way in which the wines are judged. We pride ourselves in having expert judges from all areas of the industry who taste the wines, giving each wine the very best chance to be judged as fairly as possible.'

30 Best Wines in the World as judged by the International Wine Challenge 2020:

Portugal Justino's Madeira Terrantez 1978, Justino's Madeira Champion of Champions Australia Tolpuddle Vineyard Chardonnay 2018, Tolpuddle Vineyard Champion White France Taittinger Comtes de Champagne Blanc des Blancs Brut 2008, Champagne Taittinger Champion Sparkling Georgia Saperavi 2018, Tbilvino Champion Red Hungary Royal Tokaji 6 Puttonyos Aszú 2016, Royal Tokaji Borászati Champion Sweet Portugal Bulas Vintage Port 2017, Bulas Family Estates Champion Fortified Argentina Apelación de Origen Paraje Altamira 2018, Terrazas de los Andes Argentinian Red Trophy Australia Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon 2016, St Hugo Australian Red Trophy Australia Morris Old Rare Liqueur Premium Topaque, Morris Wines Australian Fortified Trophy Australia Lake Cooper Well Rhapsody Shiraz 2019, Lake Cooper Estate Australian Shiraz Trophy Austria Ried Gottschelle 1ÖTW Erste Lage Kremstal Reserve Grüner Veltliner 2018, Petra Unger Austrian White Trophy Austria Riesling Ried Zöbinger Heiligenstein 1ötw Kamptal 2019, Weingut Birgit Eichinger International Riesling Trophy China Syrah 2017, Ningxia Helanshan Manor Wine China Chinese Red Trophy England Classic Cuvée 2010, Nyetimber English Sparkling Trophy France Clos de la Roche Grand Cru 2017, Edouard Delaunay French Red Trophy, International Pinot Noir Trophy France Chablis Grand Cru Les Clos 2017, La Chablisienne French White Trophy Germany Kirchenstück Hochheim Riesling Trocken GG 2019, Domdechant Werner´sches Weingut German White Trophy Italy Balciana 2017, Sartarelli Italian White Trophy Italy Vin Santo del Chianti Riserva Colmano 2000, Azienda Agricola Colmano di Piero Masi Italian Sweet Trophy Italy Carminium 2016, Inama Azienda Agricola Italian Red Trophy New Zealand Coal Pit Tiwha Pinot Noir 2018, Coal Pit Wine New Zealand Red Trophy, Sustainable Trophy New Zealand Church Road Grand Reserve Chardonnay 2018, Church Road New Zealand White Trophy New Zealand Church Road 1 Syrah 2017, Church Road International Syrah Trophy Portugal Fonte do Ouro Encruzado 2019, Sociedade Agrícola Boas Quintas Portuguese White Trophy Portugal Tyto Alba 2016, Companhia das Lezírias Portuguese Red Trophy South Africa Boschendal Elgin Chardonnay 2018, Boschendal Wines South African White Trophy South Africa Groot Constantia Sauvignon Blanc 2019, Groot Constantia Wine Estate International Sauvignon Blanc Trophy Spain Legaris Moradillo de Roa 2016, Raventós Codorníu Spanish Red Trophy Spain Granbazan Limousin 2017, Agro de Bazán Spanish White Trophy Spain Lustau Oloroso V.O.R.S 30 Years, Emilio Lustau Sherry Trophy

In its 37th year, the International Wine Challenge is accepted as the world's most rigorous, impartial and influential wine competition. The International Wine Challenge assesses every wine 'blind' and judges each for its faithfulness to style, region and vintage. Awards include medals (Gold, Silver, Bronze) and Commended awards. Trophies are awarded to the very best wines in each category. The International Wine Challenge is committed to helping consumers discover great wine, and the medals displayed on winning bottles offer a trusted guarantee of quality.

