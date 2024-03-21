|
21.03.2024 19:06:46
300,000 more UK children fell into absolute poverty at height of cost of living crisis
Nearly fifth of population struggled with basic needs, it emerges, as charities accuse government of failing poorestYou’ve heard stories of poverty in Britain. Now here’s the irrefutable evidence of a society failing its poorestAbout 300,000 more children were plunged into absolute poverty in a single year at the height of the cost of living crisis amid soaring levels of hunger and food bank use, official figures show, prompting calls for an overhaul of the UK’s creaking welfare safety net.Campaigners accused the government of failing to protect the UK’s poorest families as the latest poverty statistics showed 600,000 more people fell into absolute poverty – ministers’ preferred poverty measure – in 2022-23 when inflation was at its 10% peak.More than two-thirds (69%) of UK children in poverty lived in families where at least one parent works, while 44% of children in lone-parent families were in poverty.An estimated 2.9 million children were in deep poverty, meaning their income was at least 50% below the poverty line. Nearly half (46%) of all families with three or more children were in poverty.Nearly one in 10 (8%) of pensioners struggled to eat regularly, pay essential bills or keep their home warm, up 2 percentage points year on year, and the first increase in material hardship measures among the over-65s since 2014. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
