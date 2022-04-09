|
09.04.2022 17:07:00
300 Billion Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been down in the dumps thus far in 2022; shares of the graphics-card specialist are off by nearly 18% thanks to the broader sell-off in the tech sector.But investors looking to buy hot growth stocks should consider capitalizing on Nvidia's price drop as there are several reasons to expect that its business will sustain what has actually been terrific growth. One of those reasons involves the automotive market, where Nvidia sees a major revenue opportunity that could supercharge its growth over the long term.Image source: Getty ImagesContinue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!