CGI Group Aktie
WKN: 912483 / ISIN: CA39945C1095
|
30.11.2025 09:14:00
30% of Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Biotech Stocks
When you look at most hedge funds these days, their portfolios are littered with artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. After all, AI has driven the market higher for the past three years.While billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller owns plenty of AI and tech stocks, his fund's top three holdings lie in the biotech sector. The sector can be challenging for most retail investors without a science background to invest in, and it's also highly speculative. But Druckenmiller is undoubtedly one of the best to ever do it.The George Soros protege has generated legendary returns for decades, so it's hard not to take stock in where Druckenmiller is investing. Three biotech stocks in his private investment firm, Duquesne Family Office, make up 30% of the entire portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!