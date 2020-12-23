31,000 FT Experiments with Bill Nye for BUFFERIN's New 'Science of Healthy Hands' Campaign

DALLAS, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To launch their new antibacterial hand sanitizer and educate on the importance of science-backed hand hygiene, heritage brand Bufferin has tapped Bill Nye "The Science Guy."

The campaign, created by 31,000 FT in Addison, Texas, features Nye's legendary scientific storytelling to introduce a new hand hygiene option for consumers. Through entertaining experiments, larger-than-life demonstrations and energetic appeals, Bufferin's creative assures consumers they can have a powerfully effective hand sanitizer to help keep their hands healthy in this COVID-19 world and beyond.

"'The Science of Healthy Hands' campaign was inspired by Bill Nye as spokesperson. He delivers our message of efficacy with his trademark scientific exuberance, which makes it not only credible but wonderfully amusing to watch," said Kristina Blake, Creative Director/Partner at 31,000 FT.

Bufferin has long been a trusted name in U.S. households and wants to enter the hand sanitizer category in a big way.

"Bufferin is a brand rooted in and backed by science for over 70 years. We wanted consumers to know they could trust our hand sanitizer, especially in this time of COVID-19. Bill gives us that gravitas, and does it with charm," said Charisse Winecki, Marketing Director for Bufferin, Genomma Lab USA Inc.

"At 31,000 FT, we are 'purpose finders.' We believe when you discover why your brand exists, and those values align and intersect with those of your consumer, amazing interactions can happen. Bufferin believes in the power of science to keep you healthy, which is an offering we feel will resonate, especially at this moment in time," said Blake.

The campaign, which includes digital video, streaming audio, display and social media, launches in late December. The commercials were directed by Chris Smith, of Sugar Film Production.

ABOUT 31,000 FT

31,000 FT is a creative advertising agency, partnering with national, regional and local clients, based in Addison, Texas. Team members share a passion for developing brand purpose, social strategy, broadcast/digital/print advertising, video content and web design with 99.4% less bureaucracy.

ABOUT GENOMMA LAB USA, INC.

Genomma Lab is on a mission to enrich consumer well-being through OTC and personal care products backed by research. With quality and optimal ingredients at the forefront, Genomma is a leading force in customer wellness and investor satisfaction. For more information please visit GenommaLab.com.

