314e Corporation named 2021 Top Performer for Technical Services by KLAS

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 314e Corporation, a leader in Healthcare IT products and solutions announced today that it has been rated as one of the Top Performers in the Technical Services category, with a score of 96.2 in the Best in KLAS 2021 report.

Technical Services includes data conversion, interfacing/integration (FHIR®-based innovations), implementing an HIE, healthcare analytics (data warehousing, cloud analytics, report writing), system design, build and enhancement, programming, database development, web portal design and implementation, setting up a security and privacy infrastructure, cybersecurity, and general IT support.

100% of our technical services customers interviewed by KLAS said that 314e's services "Exceed Expectations" and that they would "Buy Again" from 314e. Our customers also said that 314e is "Clear with Costs" (does not nickel-and-dime) - 2021 Best in KLAS Report.

314e's COO, Alok Sharma said, "We are thrilled that KLAS and our clients have ranked 314e as a top performer. This is a testament to our talented team that always puts the interests of our customers above everything else."

"Despite the challenges of 2020, we collected over 22,000 evaluations from healthcare IT leaders and decision makers this year," said Adam Gale, president of KLAS. "Their perspectives are the backbone of this annual Best in KLAS report. I believe it represents the most comprehensive report of its kind in the industry."

About 314e Corporation

314e is a healthcare IT product and solution company working with over 250 enterprise customers in the US and Canada. Since 2006, it has catered to healthcare providers, payers and life sciences companies, enabling their digital transformation journey via cloud adoption, big data, integration, digital learning, electronic health record optimization, and revenue cycle management.

About KLAS

Since 1996, KLAS has been providing accurate, honest and impartial insights to the healthcare IT (HIT) industry. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS generates insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver comparison reports and reveal trends. To learn more about KLAS, visit www.KLASresearch.com .

