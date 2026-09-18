31% of Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio Is Concentrated in These 2 AI Stocks Under Greg Abel

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) has historically shied away from making splashy investments in the technology sector. Long-time followers of this company know that it tends to focus on businesses within the consumer staples, energy, and financial services sectors, which have revenue and earnings that can be easier to predict years into the future.

But the Omaha-based conglomerate of 2026 is setting itself up for a world in which technology continues to have a greater impact on the economic backdrop. And it's betting on some well-known companies.

As of Sept. 16, 30.7% of Berkshire Hathaway's $365 billion public equities portfolio is invested in these two artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Greg Abel, who became CEO at the start of this year, has clearly indicated that he has a bullish view of these dominant businesses.

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