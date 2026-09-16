Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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16.09.2026 18:30:00
31% of Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio Is Riding on These 2 AI Stocks Under Greg Abel
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) is no artificial intelligence (AI) stock, but it may be closer to one than most casual observers think. The exact percentage is also very broad. Amid the higher electricity demand driven by AI, one could argue that Berkshire Hathaway Energy is an AI company.
However, that does not help average investors, who cannot invest directly in that specific part of Berkshire. Instead, we only have its stock holdings with which to contend, but even when measured by those, the AI exposure is about 31%. Here are the two stocks and their role in Berkshire's portfolio.
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Nachrichten zu Berkshire Income Realty Inc 9 % Cum.Red.Pfd Shs Series -A- Called For Red 28.10.15 At USD 25.00 A Sh
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