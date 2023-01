32% of Savers Tapped Their Retirement Accounts Last Year to Cope With Inflation. That's a Problem.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Lawmakers were generous with stimulus aid in 2021, and that helped many Americans cope with the pandemic and subsequent economic crisis. But a troubling thing happened as a result.Consumers suddenly found themselves flush with cash at a time when supply chains were slowing down. That created a massive disconnect between supply and demand -- and it drove living costs upward.But while inflation began to creep upward in 2021, it downright soared in 2022, causing a financial strain for working Americans and seniors on Social Security alike. And many people had to make adjustments to their spending and financial habits to cope with inflation.