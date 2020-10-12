33 Finance and American Express launch the first American Express(R) prepaid card in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 33 Finance has partnered with American Express to launch the 33 Finance American Express® Prepaid Card in Hong Kong. As American Express' first prepaid card in Hong Kong, the product is now available either as a single load American Express Gift Card, or a reloadable American Express Personal Card. Cardholders will enjoy a convenient payment method, with access to the year-round offer of 2020 Amex Love Local program at more than 4,500 local merchants in dining, retail and services all over Hong Kong[1] for instant cash back savings and at the same time supporting small businesses. They can also enjoy numerous privileges and savings across the world through programs such as American Express Selects® [2] and Live the World and more.

As people continue to shift away from using cash, many new payment solutions are being made available to the market. Among all, prepaid cards are secure, convenient, flexible and versatile, and can be topped up a single time for use as a gift card or multiple times as a personal reloadable card. The 33 Finance American Express® Prepaid Card product meets the needs of specific groups such as inbound travelers, parents, and domestic helpers, as it provides them with access to a convenient payment solution.

33 Finance's latest partnership with American Express follows its earlier launches of prepaid products with China UnionPay and MasterCard. To commemorate this collaboration, from now until December 31, 2020 customers can enjoy a special promotion of a "Buy 1 Prepaid Card, get 1 free Prepaid Gift Card Offer" -- the first 1,500 customers who purchase an American Express Gift Card or an American Express Personal Prepaid Card will receive a complimentary HK$30 gift card as a bonus[3]. 33 Finance American Express® Prepaid Card is now available at 33 Financial Services Limited office (Address: Suite 2001, Tower 1, China Hong Kong City, 33 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong). For more information, please visit www.33finance.com or call 3900-9888.

Based on this strong foundation, 33 Finance will continue to develop more payment solutions and convenient financial services and products, so as to meet the customers' consumption needs in Hong Kong, Macao, the Greater Bay Area, mainland China, and overseas.

About 33 Financial Services Limited

33 Financial Services Limited is a financial services provider focusing on innovative payment solutions, and the Company management team is comprised of banking and credit card professionals with comprehensive experience in the areas of consumer and commercial lending, risk management, marketing operations, customer service, and information technology, strictly adheres to Hong Kong Monetary Authority rules and regulations, and has obtained Hong Kong Monetary Authority Stored Value Facilities license (number: SVF0010).

33 Financial Services Limited, a member of Mastercard International organization, UnionPay International, and most recently American Express, provides Prepaid Card solutions to support the increasing demands of prepaid card products in both consumer and corporate markets. Everyday, everywhere, we use our technology and expertise to make customers' payment safe, simple, and smart. We deliver solutions that help corporate clients optimize, streamline, and grow their businesses.

33 Financial Services Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of a Hong Kong listed company, China 33 Media Group Limited (Stock code: 8087), is an independent, versatile financial services company and full service international prepaid card issuer based in Hong Kong. It is a card issuing institution with the most diverse payment solutions, and the most widespread types of prepaid cards in the industry.

33 Financial Services Limited License No.: SVF0010

[1] 2020 Amex Love Local Merchant Offer Terms and Conditions apply. For details, please visit: https://lovelocalhk.americanexpress.com/ [2] American Express Selects Terms and Conditions apply. For details, please visit: http://www.amexnetwork.com/selects/hkprop [3] Terms and Conditions of "Buy 1 Prepaid Card, get 1 free Prepaid Gift Card Offer" apply: https://33finance.com/docs/Promotion-TC_EN.pdf

About American Express

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com/hk and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpresshongkong , linkedin.com/companies/american-express , twitter.com/americanexpress , and youtube.com/americanexpress .

American Express partners with a select group of leading banks and financial institutions around the world to issue American Express-branded products and/or acquire merchants on to the American Express merchant network. By leveraging its partnerships, global infrastructure and the powerful appeal of the brand, American Express has gained even broader reach for its network worldwide.

