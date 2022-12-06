33Across Drives Ad Tech Innovation Through Partnership With Google Cloud

With Exponential Growth, 33Across Will Leverage Google Cloud Infrastructure in Order to Support Audiences Beyond Third-Party Cookies

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 33Across , a publisher technology platform designed for the open web, showcases 15X growth, scale, and an expansion of its market presence one year after announcing its migration to Google Cloud. The migration of 33Across' platform to Google Cloud, originally announced in August 2021, was completed in just sixty days. This makes it one of the quickest migrations that Google Cloud has seen in ad tech.

The move by 33Across to Google Cloud was driven primarily by the need to handle the rising volume of traffic for Lexicon, 33Across' identity solution designed to help publishers succeed without cookies. Google Cloud's infrastructure scaled the 33Across platform to double their publisher partners and had more than a 2X growth of their cookieless inventory in a six-month period.

Thousands of leading publishers use Lexicon directly on the 33Across exchange and through partner SSPs. With the recent launch of the 33Across Prebid User ID module, over 25,000 domains have enabled it to monetize cookieless inventory through integrated SSPs and DSPs outside of the 33Across exchange. Google Cloud's scalable infrastructure allowed 33Across to rapidly meet the growing marketplace need to reach unaddressable audiences. In 2023, 33Across will continue to grow its identity resolution offerings for demand-side, supply-side, and data customers in the US and internationally, further leveraging Google Cloud's global presence for fast, scalable, and reliable solutions.

"As we continue to innovate and grow at a rapid rate, we want to ensure that we are bringing the best product experiences to our customers," said Shyam Kuttikkad, CTO, 33Across. "Google Cloud solutions allow us to deliver addressability with Lexicon across the digital advertising ecosystem with best-in-class speed and reliability."

"Advertising technologies that provide organizations with fast and reliable experiences are key differentiators in today's digital advertising space," said Gia Winters, Managing Director, Google Cloud Enterprise Sales. "By running its platform on Google Cloud's highly-scalable infrastructure and using cloud technologies to develop new product innovations, 33Across can help organizations safely navigate programmatic advertising with speed and at cloud-scale."

About 33Across

33Across makes the programmatic advertising ecosystem work without cookies, across supply-side platforms, demand-side platforms, publishers, data companies, agencies, and everything in between. Leading global advertisers, platforms, and publishers rely on 33Across to move past cookies and reach consumers in a simple, fair, and transparent manner.

