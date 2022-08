346 Billion Reasons to Buy Adyen Stock Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Payments processing is a lucrative industry, with lots of competition both public and private. Publicly traded companies like PayPal and Block provide payment processing capabilities to businesses, alongside private companies like Stripe. However, Netherlands-based payments platform Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) has taken the industry by storm and seen rapid adoption. The company takes a unique, effective approach to gaining market share. Adyen has also achieved jaw-dropping profitability and cash generation, allowing it to invest heavily -- even during a challenging macroeconomic time. The company reported its first-half earnings results on Aug. 18, which didn't disappoint. Adyen improved its dominance in the market, which means you should consider adding this disruptive fintech platform to your portfolio. Continue reading