360-degree Camera IQUI Wins Two Renowned Design Awards: Red Dot Award and iF Design Award

YOKOHAMA, Japan, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vecnos Inc., the visual revolution company spun out of Ricoh Company, Ltd., is proud to announce today that its 360-degree camera, IQUI, has won two renowned awards for product design: Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021 Award and the iF Design Award 2021 in the Product discipline. IQUI has won a total of four prestigious awards for design since it was revealed in March 2020.

The iF Design Award website notes, "Smaller than any other 360-degree camera, [IQUI's] unique, ultra-slim, and ultra-light design was made possible by a revolutionary four-lens optical system. New pairing technology creates a seamless connection with the IQUISPIN app. There is also an auto-editing feature with an original algorithm that enhances 360-degree images to provide a platform for a new visual experience and a new mode of visual communication."

IQUI is the culmination of Vecnos' corporate vision: Inspiring emotion and joy through visual revolution.

The Red Dot Award and the iF Design Award, both established in 1954, are among the longest-running design awards in the world. The Red Dot Award annually receives over 18,000 entries, while this season iF Design Award received more than 10,000 entries from 52 countries, making them some of the world's largest and most well-known design competitions.

Vecnos Inc., the visual revolution company, is a startup venture launched in 2020, founded by the core team that designed and launched the pioneering Ricoh Theta 360-degree camera and led by CEO, Shu Ubukata. Vecnos develops and markets products including 360-degree consumer cameras, related software and services. Its first 360-degree camera, IQUI, has won four major design awards: iF Design Award 2021: Product (Germany), Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021 (Germany), Good Design Award 2020 Good Focus (New Business Design; Japan), and the Good Design® Award (US). www.vecnos.com/us

