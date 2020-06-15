360factors Releases Predict360 Version 5.0 on June 15, 2020

AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors, Inc., the industry leader in risk and compliance intelligence software for banks and financial services organizations, announced today that the company is releasing Predict360 version 5.0, a major software update that enhances user experience with easier navigation, improved collaboration and advanced reporting and analytics capabilities.

The user interface (UI) improvements offer customers greater efficiencies in managing workflows and tasks while improving navigation. With customer-defined navigation shortcuts, each user now has greater control over their user experience and can easily customize the application to their specific requirements. And, with an updated look-and-feel reflecting modern applications, using Predict360 to manage risks, KRIs, compliance, and regulatory change management is now easier than ever.

To enhance and ease collaboration, especially with so many banking and financial services professionals now working remotely from home, Predict360 now delivers system-wide messaging with tagging. Users can quickly select specific items in Predict360 to tag and collaborate with colleagues. A message icon will be available on every screen for users to quickly access and respond to team members' messages.

"This is a major release that is a game changer in our industry as well as a product milestone for 360factors," said Carl L. McCauley, CEO for 360factors, Inc. "We listened to our customers and are delivering industry-leading advancements that enable banks and financial services institutions to work more quickly and collaboratively while delivering predictive insights and analytics with our unique Predict360 risk and compliance platform."

360factors empowers organizations to accelerate profitability, innovation, and productivity by predicting risks and streamlining compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, is a Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform augmented with Artificial Intelligence technology to predict and mitigate operational risks while streamlining regulatory compliance. Predict360 integrates regulations and obligations, compliance management, risks and controls, audits and assessments, policies and procedures, and training in a single cloud-based SaaS platform based on artificial intelligence to provide predictive analytics and unique insights for predicting risks and streamlining compliance. 360factors is the exclusive endorsed solution provider for compliance management by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Visit www.360factors.com for more information.

