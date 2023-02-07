360PR+ NAMES KARA ARMIT TO TOP HR ROLE

BOSTON, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kara Armit has joined 360PR+ as Vice President, Human Resources to direct all aspects of talent planning and recruitment, employee engagement, professional development and benefits. She joins 360PR+ from AVENIRGLOBAL US brands AXON Communications, Padilla and SHIFT Communications.

"Attracting, engaging, developing, supporting and celebrating talent is our greatest goal as we grow and Kara is a strategic leader who brings the experience to help us build 360 for the future and provide opportunities for each of our employees to thrive in ways that are meaningful for them as individuals, the agency and our clients," commented 360PR+ CEO Laura Tomasetti. "We are thrilled to have a HR professional of Kara's high-caliber, passion and compassion joining our team."

Armit has spent more than a decade in HR roles, most recently overseeing HR for Padilla and SHIFT Communications, where she was responsible for building culture, recruitment strategy, staff development opportunities and more across the agency's offices. Armit brings a keen understanding of not only HR, but the PR industry and the interconnectedness of agency teams and the services they provide to clients, having served in account management roles at SHIFT earlier in her career. She is a graduate of Northeastern University.

"Having spent more than 20 years working in the PR industry, 360PR+ has long been on my radar as an agency with a stellar reputation not only for its work, but also its culture. What really drew me to this role is 360's commitment to investing in its employees," said Armit. "Any HR professional will tell you there is a direct connection between consistent investment in individuals and organizational success. I'm thrilled to be part of an agency that walks the walk on prioritizing its people."

360PR+ is an award-winning, leading, independent integrated communications and marketing agency. 360PR+ clients include America's Test Kitchen, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Hasbro, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH), National Geographic Media, Nintendo of America, Harpoon, Little Leaf Farms, Pete & Gerry's Organic Eggs, SimpliSafe, The Rockport Company, Travelpro, Trek Bicycle, and Virgin Airlines, among others. 360PR+ is a certified women-owned business and partner in PROI Worldwide, with reach and expertise in 100+ cities globally. The 360PR+ family of agencies includes 360PR+, CRC, Powers Brand Communications and Three Cheers PR.

