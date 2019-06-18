361 Capital Named Finalist for Three WealthManagement.com 2019 Industry Awards

DENVER, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 361 Capital, a leading boutique asset manager, has been named a finalist in three categories for the Fifth Annual WealthManagement.com Industry Awards. This marks the fourth year that WealthManagement.com has recognized 361 Capital.

361 Capital has been nominated as a finalist in the following categories:

Asset Managers: Alternatives, for the firm's Educational Campaign: "Navigating Alternatives in a Changing Market Environment"

Asset Managers: Corporate Social Responsibility/Diversity for the firm's involvement in the 9/11 Heroes Run

Asset Managers: Chief Marketing Officer of the Year, Alexandra (Seifert) Neville

"We are honored to be recognized by WealthManagement.com for these three award nominations," said Tom Florence, chairman and CEO of 361 Capital. "Our team works hard on behalf of clients, and I'm proud of their efforts and this recognition from a key industry publication."

The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards celebrate and recognize companies, individuals and organizations that demonstrate outstanding achievement in support of financial advisor success. A record number of nominations were submitted this year—more than 650 entries were received from 262 companies. An independent panel of industry experts selected the 2019 award finalists. Details about the awards and a complete list of finalists can be found at https://events.wealthmanagement.com/2019-finalists/. WealthManagement.com will announce winners on Sept. 12, 2019 at an awards ceremony at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

About 361 Capital

361 Capital is a leading boutique asset manager. Founded in 2001, the firm offers a suite of actively managed alternative and behavioral-based equity strategies that seek to deliver meaningful alpha, manage risk and offer diversification potential to investor portfolios.

361 Capital is majority employee-owned with strategic investments from Lovell Minnick Partners, a private equity firm, and Lighthouse Investment Partners.

For more information, call 866-361-1720 or visit 361capital.com.

