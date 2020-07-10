|
10.07.2020 09:08:00
36Kr launched the "8-minute Conference" to help entrepreneurs connect with partners
BEIJING, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In April 2020, in order to help entrepreneurs effectively connect with investors and potential partners through online communication platform, 36Kr, a NASDAQ-listed company with the ticker of KRKR, launched the "8-minute Conference". The 8-minute Conference invites entrepreneurs to focus on introducing their new projects and new products in 8 minutes based on a one-page plan. Potential partners can also communicate with the entrepreneurs online synchronously to achieve more follow-up cooperation.
The project introduction time is limited to 8 minutes, hoping that entrepreneurs will show the core highlights of the project. The 8-minute Conference process includes 15-minute theme share by industry experts, 3-minutes project description and 5-minute online interaction with investors or partners, 7-minute dialogue with 36Kr's senior analysts to discuss the key issues in depth.
8-minute Conference has helped 40 outstanding entrepreneurs publish their new projects through live broadcasts, which has attracted the attention of more than 600,000 people in 2 months. More than 1,000 investors have visited the 8-minute Conference live broadcast room to watch the project release. On average, an independent project can get about 35 accurate dockings.
Founded in 2010, 36Kr is a pioneering and well-recognized brand in New Economy service field in China. Bolstered by the premium content and resources, 36Kr has expanded its types of business to online advertising services, enterprise value-added services, as well as subscription services. Enterprise value-added services business has become the fastest-growing and most promising segment in recent years. In the fiscal year 2019, the revenue of 36Kr's Enterprise value-added services increased by 218.7% year-on-year to RMB320 million (US$45.9 million), which accounted for 48.8% of the total revenue, as the most significant contributor.
On May 6, 2020, 36Kr announced that the board of directors of the Company approved a share repurchase program, under which 36Kr is authorized to repurchase up to a total of 1,000,000 of its ADSs, each representing 25 Class A Ordinary Shares. The boutique Investment Bank Needham recently remained its Buy rating of 36Kr, with a target price of $8/ADS.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/36kr-launched-the-8-minute-conference-to-help-entrepreneurs-connect-with-partners-301091402.html
SOURCE 36Kr
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX im Minus -- DAX mit roten Vorzeichen erwartet -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Freitag schwächer. Der DAX tendiert am letzten Handelstag der Woche in der Verlustzone. Die Märkte in Fernost geben vor dem Wochenende nach. Die Anleger in den USA zeigten sich am Donnerstag pessimistisch.