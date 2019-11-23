36th Annual Feed the Community Thanksgiving Dinner Partners with Six Boca Raton Country Clubs to Feed Thousands

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- St. Andrews Country Club, Addison Reserve Country Club, Mizner Country Club, Boca Grove Country Club, The Polo Club of Boca Raton, and Woodfield Country Club have joined Congregation B'nai Israel of Boca Raton and Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in their 36th Annual Feed the Community Program that provides Thanksgiving dinner to over 4,000 area residents on Tuesday, November 26 at noon. St. Andrews Country Club for the past eleven years has organized the donations of traditional Thanksgiving side dishes from Addison Reserve CC, Mizner CC and Boca Grove CC. As the annual event continues to grow, the addition of The Polo Club and Woodfield CC reaffirms the commitment of area private country clubs to support the local community.

This year, Rick Dente, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager of St. Andrews Country Club reached out to previous and additional private clubs to provide side dishes for the event. "I have participated in the event the past three years but this is my first year coordinating between the private clubs and event organizers. It is personally rewarding to have the opportunity to work with other area private clubs to give back to our joint community and contributing to this special cause. This wouldn't be possible without the support of the Board of St. Andrews Country Club and my fellow Club Managers Association of America members who provide side dishes year after year to feed thousands of people in our community."

Dente continued, "We are thankful for our respective executive chefs and their superior culinary staff who prepare the side dishes every year for this event in addition to preparing Thanksgiving Dinner for hundreds of people at our respective clubs. It is very important for all of us to come together and use our resources to help those who are less fortunate, especially during the holiday season."

"We are once again thankful for the ongoing relationship with St. Andrews, Addison, Mizner and Boca Grove and are very excited to welcome The Polo Club of Boca Raton and Woodfield Country Club as new partners. Every effort makes a difference and I want to express our gratitude to each them for their continual support," said Andrea Cannon, Feed the Community Chair and St. Andrews CC member.

The six private country clubs are providing one thousand servings of macaroni & cheese, green beans, stuffing, mashed sweet potatoes, and mashed white potatoes to Congregation B'nai Israel of Boca Raton and Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church. Over 4,000 people, mostly children, from Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Delray Beach and West Palm Beach are expected to partake in this 36-year-old tradition of fellowship, love and respect. Each person will leave with a small leftover take away for them to enjoy during the week.

The Feed the Hungry Thanksgiving feast will occur on Tuesday, November 26 from 3:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 200 NE 12 Street, Boca Raton, FL 33432. Dixie Highway south, left after Glades Road. Follow the road around to the left to the church. For additional information, call CBI Coordinator Minda Shaiman at 954-707-8421 (Cell) 561-241-8118 (Office) or minda.shaiman@cbiboca.org or Ebenezer Church at 561-391-7357. The church building and land will be used to stage the food, dessert and beverage areas, tents will cover the parking lots with plenty of tables, chairs, lighting and volunteer DJ's. The two congregations provide roundtrip buses to some neighborhoods for families and children.

SOURCE St. Andrews Country Club