37/2024·Trifork Group AG – Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Company announcement no. 37 / 2024

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 16 September 2024





Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Group AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) ("Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by a person or entity closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jørn Larsen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification/

Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Trifork Group AG b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 4.1 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument







Identification code Shares















ISIN CH1111227810



b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) 98.44

100 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price

Aggregated volume: 100

Price: DKK 98.44

Total value: DKK 9,844 e) Date of the transaction 16 September 2024 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Blackbird II ApS 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Closely associated person to Jørn Larsen, CEO of Trifork Group AG b) Initial notification/

Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Trifork Group AG b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 4.1 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument







Identification code Shares



















ISIN CH1111227810



b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) 98.44

200 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price

Aggregated volume: 200

Price: DKK 98.44

Total value: DKK 19.688 e) Date of the transaction 16 September 2024 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)



Contact

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director & Head of IR

frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317



About Trifork Group

Trifork is a globally pioneering technology partner to its enterprise and public sector customers. The group has 1,273 employees across 74 business units in 15 countries. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Smart Enterprise, Cloud Operations, and Cyber Protection. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology companies. Trifork owns and operates the software conference brands GOTO and YOW! and the global GOTO tech community with more than one million online subscribers and 72 million video views. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.

Attachment