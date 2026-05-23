Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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23.05.2026 20:30:00
37.4% of Berkshire Hathaway's $330 Billion Portfolio Is Parked in 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Warren Buffett served as the CEO of the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) holding company from 1965 to 2025. He built it into a $1 trillion conglomerate with numerous subsidiaries and a $330 billion portfolio of publicly traded stocks and securities. Berkshire stock produced a compound annual return of 19.7% during Buffett's 60-year tenure, meaning a $500 investment in 1965 would have grown to $24.2 million by the end of 2025. The conglomerate's new CEO, Greg Abel, is a longtime student of Buffett's simple strategy, which involves investing in companies with steady growth, reliable earnings, and shareholder-friendly initiatives like dividends and stock buyback programs.You will never find Buffett or Abel chasing the latest stock market trends, not even one as powerful as artificial intelligence (AI). However, at least three of Berkshire's current holdings are using AI to enhance their existing businesses, and they represent more than one-third of the value of its entire portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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