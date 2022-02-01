ORION CORPORATION

38,220 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 38,220 A shares have been converted into 38,220 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 1 February 2022.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,134,278 which, after the conversion, consists of 34,774,986 A shares and 106,359,292 B shares. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 801,859,012.

