Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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01.07.2026 18:45:00
38.6% of Berkshire Hathaway's $328 Billion Portfolio Is Parked in 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Warren Buffett is one of the world's most iconic investors. He acquired a controlling stake in a struggling textiles manufacturer called Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) in 1965, and turned it into a holding company for his various investments. By the time he stepped away from the CEO role at the end of 2025, it was a $1 trillion conglomerate with numerous subsidiaries and a $328 billion stock portfolio. Berkshire stock returned 19.7% annually during Buffett's 60-year tenure, meaning that an investment of $1,000 in 1965 would have grown to $48 million by the end of 2025. The conglomerate's new CEO, Greg Abel, worked with Buffett for over two decades before taking the reins, so he's likely to adopt a similar focus on companies with steady growth, reliable earnings, and strong management teams.Chasing momentum was never part of Buffett's philosophy, so you typically won't find Berkshire piling into artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. However, at least three of the conglomerate's current holdings are using AI to supercharge their existing businesses, and Abel has aggressively added to one of them this year at a very attractive price.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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